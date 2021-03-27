 Skip to main content
Kyle Kuzma shares why he bleached his hair blond again

March 26, 2021
by Larry Brown

Kyle Kuzma blond hair

Kyle Kuzma has done it again.

The Los Angeles Lakers forward bleached his hair blond yet again. The hair color was visible when Kuzma spoke with the media on Thursday.

You may recall that Kuzma also went blond at the start of last year, though he looked a little different.

According to Ryan Ward, Kuzma said that Anthony Davis told him to do it. Maybe Davis felt that the Lakers needed Kuzma to change the Lakers’ fortunes amid a four-game losing streak.

Kuzma is averaging 12.4 points per game this season, but he may have a larger role with Davis and LeBron James out.

