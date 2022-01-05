Kyle Kuzma has interesting pick for favorite teammate ever

Kyle Kuzma has played with stars like LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Bradley Beal. But his favorite teammate ever is actually none of the above.

The Washington Wizards forward did a Q&A this week on Twitter and was asked who his favorite teammate of all-time was.

“Duds lol,” replied Kuzma, in reference to retired forward Jared Dudley.

Kuzma and Dudley were only teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers for two seasons, but that was apparently more than enough. The two players won the 2020 NBA title together before Dudley retired in 2021 to become an assistant coach for the Dallas Mavericks.

The 36-year-old Dudley had been one of the most celebrated and beloved veterans in the NBA. He retired only after the Lakers decided not to keep him around, which was a very unpopular decision with the team’s stars. It turns out that Dudley also earned a lot of respect from younger guys like Kuzma too.

Photo: Dec 6, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports