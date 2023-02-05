Kyle Kuzma goes viral for another ridiculous outfit

It is safe to say that Kyle Kuzma was not at all cold before Saturday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets.

The Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma went viral for the grotesque pregame outfit he wore. Kuzma walked off the team bus wearing what we can only describe as an oversized puffer jacket … extremely oversized.

Check it out.

Kyle Kuzma knows nothing says New York like the big puffer jacket. 🥶 pic.twitter.com/Jwrf3bIxi4 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 5, 2023

What was going through Kuzma’s mind when he was getting dressed this morning is anyone’s guess. He looked like Princess Leia meets the Stay Puft Marshallow Man (with a hint of George Clooney’s Batman in there as well).

Here were some of the funniest reactions to Kuzma’s party foul of an outfit.

@MissyElliott needs to be credited for the inspiration pic.twitter.com/nygsHCsO75 — Keith Firmin-property (@KeithFProperty) February 4, 2023

Kuzma pulled up rocking that air bag fit 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vk0zT68m23 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) February 4, 2023

Kuzma under 23.5 points 🔒 pic.twitter.com/yJaXE0GKBt — SGG Media (@SGG_hq) February 4, 2023

With arctic blast conditions currently gripping the U.S. Northeast, it is possible that Kuzma’s fit here was entirely weather-inspired. Whatever the case though, Kuzma’s audition for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade did not bring him or the Wizards any sort of luck whatsoever. He would go on to score a dismal two points on 1-for-6 from the field, and Washington blew a 23-point lead to lose to the Nets 125-123.

Perhaps the veteran forward should just stick to this other ridiculous outfit of his that somehow inspired a bobblehead.