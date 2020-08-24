 Skip to main content
Kyle Lowry leaves arena for testing on ankle injury

August 23, 2020
by Larry Brown

Kyle Lowry

Kyle Lowry left the arena on the Disney World campus in Orlando, Fla. to get testing done on his ankle during Game 4 of the Toronto Raptors’ playoff game against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.

Lowry exited the game after hurting his ankle stepping on the foot of Chris Chiozza in the first quarter.

TNT later showed video of Lowry hobbling as he left the arena. The Raptors said the point guard left to go elsewhere on the campus to receive diagnostic imaging.

Lowry had 2 points, 2 rebounds and 3 assists prior to leaving the game. He’s averaging 16.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.7 steals per game during the postseason. Toronto entered Game 4 with a 3-0 series lead and a chance to earn the sweep.

