Kyle Lowry leaves arena for testing on ankle injury

Kyle Lowry left the arena on the Disney World campus in Orlando, Fla. to get testing done on his ankle during Game 4 of the Toronto Raptors’ playoff game against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.

Lowry exited the game after hurting his ankle stepping on the foot of Chris Chiozza in the first quarter.

Closer look at that Kyle Lowry foot injury. Hope he's OK! #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/8qj8P7clwM — Matthew (@Matt_Rodrigo_) August 23, 2020

Lowry heads to the locker room with an apparent injury pic.twitter.com/xXVSuZUn9d — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) August 23, 2020

TNT later showed video of Lowry hobbling as he left the arena. The Raptors said the point guard left to go elsewhere on the campus to receive diagnostic imaging.

Raptors say Kyle Lowry has left for diagnostic imaging "elsewhere on the NBA campus." He sustained a left ankle sprain and exited the game in the first half. — Boston.com Celtics News (@BDCCeltics) August 23, 2020

Lowry had 2 points, 2 rebounds and 3 assists prior to leaving the game. He’s averaging 16.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.7 steals per game during the postseason. Toronto entered Game 4 with a 3-0 series lead and a chance to earn the sweep.