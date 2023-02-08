Kyrie Irving claims he was ‘disrespected’ by Nets

Kyrie Irving is living in a reality where he is the only resident.

Irving is now a member of the Dallas Mavericks after being traded by the Brooklyn Nets on Monday. On Tuesday, Irving practiced with his new team for the first time. He spoke with the media and said it was nice to be in a place where he felt wanted.

“For me, personally, sitting in this seat today, I just know I want to be in a place where I’m celebrated, and not just tolerated, or just, you know, kind of dealt with in a way that doesn’t make me feel respected,” Irving said. “There were times throughout this process when I was in Brooklyn where I felt very disrespected.”

Irving added more unbelievable quotes that show just how detached from reality he is.

“I left them in fourth place — I did what I was supposed to do,” Irving said of the Nets. “I took care of my teammates, was incredibly, incredibly selfless. And in my approach to leading I just want to do all the right things for myself, not to appease anybody.”

You can always tell how selfless someone is by the way they tell you they are. That’s the hallmark of a selfless person.

Irving was given everything he wanted on the Nets. He was given a huge contract, the chance to play with Kevin Durant and DeAndre Jordan, and a new coach this season. No matter what, the guy was not happy. He was the ultimate flake who missed games regularly and delivered just one playoff series win.

He’s living in a different world if he thinks he was disrespected based on how little he delivered for the Nets. He gave them a horrible return on the investment they made in him and Durant in 2019.