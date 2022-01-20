Kyrie Irving fined by NBA for calling out heckler

Kyrie Irving chose not to ignore a heckler during the Brooklyn Nets’ game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, and that decision has cost the star point guard some money.

The NBA announced on Thursday that Irving has been fined $25,000 for “directing obscene language toward a fan.”

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/RyAlhgk0Os — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 20, 2022

Irving, who used the play for the Cleveland Cavaliers and helped them win a championship, cursed at a fan during Brooklyn’s 114-107 loss. He told the courtside fan that he “got y’all a championship and motherf—ers still ungrateful.” A video of the exchange went viral.

Irving was drafted by the Cavs with the first overall pick in 2011. He hit the series-winning shot in Game 7 of the NBA Finals when Cleveland won it all in 2016. It cost him $25,000 to remind a fan of that.

Photo: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports