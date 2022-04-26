Kyrie Irving’s postgame comment should concern Nets

Kyrie Irving has a player option in his contract for next season, but the star point guard made it clear on Monday that he intends to re-sign with the Brooklyn Nets. He apparently views himself as a member of the team’s front office, as well.

After the Nets were swept by the Boston Celtics in their first-round playoff series, Irving told reporters he plans to sign a new deal with Brooklyn. He also said he envisions him and Kevin Durant “managing this franchise together” alongside owner Joe Tsai and general manager Sean Marks.

Kyrie says he plans to re-sign with the Nets: "When I say I'm here with Kev, I think that really entails us managing this franchise together alongside Joe and Sean." — Scott Cacciola (@ScottCacciola) April 26, 2022

A comment like that really is not all that surprising coming from Irving. It should, however, be somewhat of a concern for the Nets.

There are few players in sports who have a bigger ego than Irving. The seven-time All-Star really should focus on doing what he has to do to improve and stay on the court, but he obviously wants a say in roster decisions. That is the only way to interpret his postgame comment.

Irving and Durant had their sights set on winning multiple NBA championships when they chose to team up together. Instead, Irving has constantly created drama and distractions. One ESPN personality unloaded on him for that recently, and many others feel the same. He should worry about himself and let the Brooklyn’s office take care of the rest.