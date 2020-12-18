Video: Kyrie Irving does sage-burning ritual at TD Garden

The Brooklyn Nets might end up being the most entertaining team in the NBA this season regardless of what they do on the actual court.

Case in point: here’s Kyrie Irving, ahead of Friday’s preseason game in Boston, walking the perimeter of the court and burning sage.

Kyrie is really saging the TD Garden pic.twitter.com/AscpNRQKlz — 𝕂𝕨𝕒𝕟𝕚 𝔸. 𝕃𝕦𝕟𝕚𝕤 (@KwaniALunis) December 18, 2020

Nobody had ever seen this before, and there’s probably a reason for it. As noted by WebMD, burning sage has historically been ritually used by Native Americans and other indigenous peoples to cleanse a space, among other reasons. Given Irving used to play at TD Garden, it checks out as much as anything else does.

Irving has firmly cemented himself as one of the NBA’s most eccentric personalities. That has continued during the preseason even before this. What he’ll do next is anyone’s guess.