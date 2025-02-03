 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, February 3, 2025

Report reveals Kyrie Irving’s status with Mavericks after Luka Doncic trade

February 3, 2025
by Darryn Albert
Read

Article Tags

Dallas MavericksKyrie IrvingLuka Doncic
Kyrie Irving in his Mavericks uniform

Mar 5, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (2) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Nobody on the Dallas Mavericks is safe after the Luka Doncic trade, but it looks like Kyrie Irving is still a part of the future plans.

Veteran NBA writer Marc Stein reported to Substack this week on Irving’s status with the Mavs in the wake of the Doncic blockbuster. Stein writes that Irving “by all indications” remains on course to sign a new multi-year deal in Dallas this coming summer.

The 32-year-old Irving is under contract for $41 million this season with a $44 million player option for next season. While Irving arrived in Dallas via trade in Feb. 2023, he signed a three-year extension with the Mavs later that year in the offseason. Some of the major selling points for Irving to stay in Dallas were said to be Doncic, who is no longer with the team, and Mark Cuban, who is no longer the majority owner.

It should help that Irving can earn more money on another extension with the Mavericks than he otherwise would get from a different team (and to a lesser extent that Irving’s ex-USA Basketball teammate Anthony Davis is now in Dallas). But the eight-time All-Star Irving is notoriously fickle and has ruined things for less at his previous NBA stops. Thus, it may still be a long few months ahead for the Mavericks until Irving finally puts pen to paper on a new extension.