Report reveals Kyrie Irving’s status with Mavericks after Luka Doncic trade

Nobody on the Dallas Mavericks is safe after the Luka Doncic trade, but it looks like Kyrie Irving is still a part of the future plans.

Veteran NBA writer Marc Stein reported to Substack this week on Irving’s status with the Mavs in the wake of the Doncic blockbuster. Stein writes that Irving “by all indications” remains on course to sign a new multi-year deal in Dallas this coming summer.

The 32-year-old Irving is under contract for $41 million this season with a $44 million player option for next season. While Irving arrived in Dallas via trade in Feb. 2023, he signed a three-year extension with the Mavs later that year in the offseason. Some of the major selling points for Irving to stay in Dallas were said to be Doncic, who is no longer with the team, and Mark Cuban, who is no longer the majority owner.

It should help that Irving can earn more money on another extension with the Mavericks than he otherwise would get from a different team (and to a lesser extent that Irving’s ex-USA Basketball teammate Anthony Davis is now in Dallas). But the eight-time All-Star Irving is notoriously fickle and has ruined things for less at his previous NBA stops. Thus, it may still be a long few months ahead for the Mavericks until Irving finally puts pen to paper on a new extension.