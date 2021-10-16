Lakers coach looking to take page out of Bucks’ playbook?

The Milwaukee Bucks dethroned the Los Angeles Lakers as NBA champions last year. Now Lakers coach Frank Vogel may be eyeing them as inspiration.

Vogel described the Lakers’ new offensive gameplan after practice on Friday.

“Weâ€™re flowing into our offense this year,” said Vogel, per Silver Screen and Roll. “Weâ€™re encouraging more randomness and more cutting, just to keep the defense off guard [with] less predictability.”

Of course, that sounds a whole lot like the mantra of Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer. One of Budenholzer’s favorite lines during Milwaukee’s title run last season was to encourage them to “play random.” He was shown on TV repeating the line to his team multiple times.

Going for more of a read-and-react offense with fewer set pieces helped the Bucks integrate new players like Jrue Holiday, Bobby Portis, and PJ Tucker to complement star players Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton. The Lakers are in similar situation this season with a dozen new players on the roster around LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Thus, Vogel is hoping that preaching “randomness” will help the Lakers offense in the long run, even if there have been some growing pains to start.

Photo: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports