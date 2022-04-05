Report: Lakers have made decision on Frank Vogel’s future

The Los Angeles Lakers are on the brink of being eliminated from the postseason, and they are expected to make significant changes in the coming weeks. One of them will be firing head coach Frank Vogel, according to a report.

Sources told Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer that the Lakers are expected to part ways with Vogel after the season.

Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder was recently mentioned as a potential candidate to replace Vogel. Fischer says the Lakers will focus on candidates with previous NBA head coaching experience. Other big names to watch include Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers and Golden State Warriors assistant Mike Brown.

The Lakers would be officially eliminated from the playoffs with a loss to the Phoenix Suns and a San Antonio Spurs’ win over the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night. They entered Tuesday two games behind San Antonio for the No. 10 spot in the Western Conference. Los Angeles has gone 10-27 over the second half of the season.

Many have been surprised that Vogel made it this far. He has angered Lakers fans with some of his recent decisions and appears to know he is on his way out the door.

Vogel has not gotten much help, especially with how poorly the Russell Westbrook trade worked out. He will likely be one of several scapegoats in L.A. when the season ends.

Photo: Oct 10, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel during the fourth quarter against the Phoenix Suns at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports