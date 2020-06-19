Report: Lakers believe Dwight Howard will participate in Orlando restart

Dwight Howard has been at the forefront of discussions about player concerns regarding the NBA’s plan to resume the 2019-2020 season in Orlando next month, but the Los Angeles Lakers still expect him to play.

A Los Angeles Times article published on Wednesday said the following about Howard: “There is a belief around the organization that Howard plans to play”.

As recently as Sunday, Howard’s agent said the center had not made a decision on playing. Howard has been concerned that participating in a restart would distract from pushing forward a social injustice agenda. Some players feel otherwise.

The Lakers were 49-14 when the season was suspended in March and are among the favorites to win the NBA championship.

Howard is averaging 7.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 19.2 minutes per game this season and sharing time with Javale McGee at center for the Lakers.