Lakers have reportedly expressed interest in Bradley Beal

The Washington Wizards have given no indication that they intend to trade Bradley Beal this offseason, but that hasn’t stopped the speculation. If they do decide to make the star guard available, might the Los Angeles Lakers enter the mix?

Shams Charania of The Athletic was asked about Beal’s situation during an appearance on the “Load Management” podcast this week, and he said there is no shortage of teams interested in acquiring Beal. One of the few Charania mentioned was the Lakers.

A report from last month claimed the Brooklyn Nets want to acquire Beal this offseason and are exploring ways to make that happen. The Wizards, however, have no plans to shop Beal and are still operating as though he will sign an extension with the franchise.

Beal, 26, is averaging a career-high 30.5 points per game this season, and he clearly is not getting the recognition he deserves. He made it known that he was upset over not being selected for the All-Star Game, so it would not be a shock if he ends up wanting to be traded. That said, he has reiterated on multiple occasions that he will not demand a trade and wants to remain with Washington.

The Lakers have a limited window to win titles with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, so it makes sense that they are attached to any star player that becomes available. The odds of them landing Beal this offseason seem slim at the moment.