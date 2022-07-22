Report: Lakers to host ex-NBA lottery pick for workout

The Los Angeles Lakers are planning to take a closer look at some veteran free agents this summer, and one of them is a former lottery pick.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.com reports that the Lakers will host Shabazz Muhammad for a workout. That will be at least the second workout for the former UCLA star, who also spent some time with the Sacramento Kings during the Las Vegas Summer League.

Muhammad generated a lot of buzz entering the 2013 NBA Draft. The swingman went to the Utah Jazz with the No. 14 overall pick and had his rights traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves. He was always a solid offensive player, but defense and sharing the ball were not his strong suits. Muhammad briefly latched on with the Milwaukee Bucks but has been out of the NBA for over three years now.

Muhammad most recently played professionally in the Philippines, where he went viral earlier this year for a failed dunk attempt. His chances of making the Lakers’ roster are slim.