JJ Redick’s message to Austin Reaves before his career night goes viral

JJ Redick asked for a superstar showing from Austin Reaves. The Los Angeles Lakers head coach got his wish.

The Lakers were extremely shorthanded during their Saturday matchup against the Indiana Pacers at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif. Both LeBron James and Luka Doncic were out for the contest due to injuries.

The Lakers’ latest trade acquisition, center Mark Williams, also remained on the sidelines with the NBA still processing the deal. Anthony Davis, Dalton Knecht, and Max Christie had all been dealt in the days prior.

With nobody else to carry the scoring load, Redick turned to Reaves. During pregame warmups on Saturday, Redick told Reaves that the Lakers would need a 38-8-8 game from him. Reaves delivered more than his coach had asked for.

LeBron called Austin Reaves last night, letting him know he’d be out today, as JJ Redick relayed. Redick then told Reaves pregame that he’d probably need something like 38-8-8 for LA to win. Reaves responded with 45-7-7, plus 3 steals. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) February 9, 2025

Reaves was electric against the Pacers, pouring in a career-high 45 points to go along with 7 assists, 7 rebounds, and 3 steals. He shot an efficient 14/26 from the field and made all of his 13 free throw attempts.

AUSTIN REAVES: NEXT MAN UP 😤 🏀 45 PTS (career-high)

🏀 7 REB

🏀 7 AST

🏀 3 STL

🏀 4 3PM Stepped up with the stars out of the lineup to guide the Lakers to their 5th straight win. pic.twitter.com/rK89oluMne — NBA (@NBA) February 9, 2025

Reaves also became just the fourth Lakers player to score 45 or more points in the last 20 years. The other three players are LeBron, Kobe Bryant, and Anthony Davis.

Lakers fans are still patiently waiting for Doncic’s debut. But in the meantime, Reaves gave fans his best impression of his newest teammate.