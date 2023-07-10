Lakers linked to move for former 20-ppg scorer

The Los Angeles Lakers could be adding some more firepower on the cheap this offseason.

Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported over the weekend that the Lakers are “actively” targeting another center to beef up their frontcourt. Buha adds that free agent big man Christian Wood is one of the options under consideration for them.

The 27-year-old Wood is a productive stat-stuffer who averaged 16.6 points and 7.3 rebounds per game last season in a lower-minute role for the Dallas Mavericks. Two seasons prior to that, Wood had a healthy 21.0 points per game for the Houston Rockets.

But there is a reason why Wood still remains unsigned. He is a ball-stopper on offense who too often seeks out his own shot at the expense of the overall team flow. Wood also stinks defensively as his effort and positioning on that end of the floor are very questionable.

That said, the Lakers lost seven-footer Mo Bamba in free agency, leaving Anthony Davis and the newly-signed Jaxson Hayes as their only true bigs (with Rui Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt both undersized at 6-foot-8). Wood comes with his baggage, but there is a good argument that he could scratch the Lakers right where they itch.