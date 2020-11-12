Lakers not planning to have fans at home games for now

The Los Angeles Lakers announced on Wednesday that they are not planning to have fans attend games for next season until further notice.

The Lakers sent a press release with the announcement.

“Following the guidance of state and local health officials, the Los Angeles Lakers have announced that Lakers games for the 2020-2021 season will be held without fans until further notice,” the Lakers said.

“The health and safety of our fans, players, staff and community are our main priority and we will continue to work with state and local officials to come up with a plan to safely welcome fans back to STAPLES Center in adherence with local, state and NBA guidelines.

“We appreciate your continued support and look forward to coming together, when it is safe to do so, to celebrate the raising of our banner and the question for another NBA championship.”

The Lakers broke a streak of six straight seasons missing the playoffs by reaching them last season. They won the franchise’s first championship since the 2009-2010 season.

The NBA would like to have fans in attendance for games next season, but things will depend on local health regulations. The league is considering some alterations to their usual season structure given the COVID-19 circumstances.