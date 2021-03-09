Report: Lakers optimistic about signing Andre Drummond

In response to the Brooklyn Nets assembling a cast of superheroes, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers may be trying to do something similar.

Marc Stein of the New York Times reported Monday that there is optimism within the Lakers about the potential of signing former All-Star big man Andre Drummond. Such a signing would be contingent on Drummond agreeing to a buyout from the Cleveland Cavaliers however.

The Cavs have held Drummond out since mid-February in the hopes of finding a trade for him. But time is slowly ticking away before the March 25 deadline. The $28.8 million that the 27-year-old is owed this season also appears to be complicating trade talks.

Drummond is the cream of the crop when it comes to rebounding and rim-running. But he may be too ball-dominant and turnover-prone for a James-led Lakers team. There is, after all, a safer option lurking for them at center.