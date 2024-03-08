 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, March 7, 2024

Ex-Lakers playoff piece signs with Grizzlies

March 7, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Read
The Lakers logo at half court

Apr 22, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; The Los Angeles Lakers logo at center court during game three of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

A former Los Angeles Lakers big man is signing with the team that he helped upset in last year’s playoffs.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported on Thursday that the Memphis Grizzlies have agreed to a 10-day contract with big man Wenyen Gabriel. After spending time this year with the Wisconsin Herd of the NBA G League, Gabriel is now set to receive his first NBA action of the 2023-24 campaign.

The 26-year-old Gabriel spent last season with the Lakers, averaging 5.5 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. He was a meaningful energy piece for the Lakers throughout the year and also played a spot role off the bench in the playoffs as the Lakers made the Western Conference Finals (including taking out the No. 2-seeded Grizzlies in the first round).

These days, Memphis is just 22-41 thanks in big part to the ridiculous number of injuries on their roster. Gabriel will be able to provide some assistance for the final month of the season (assuming that the Grizzlies keep him beyond his initial 10-day deal) and can audition for a new NBA contract in the summer.

Article Tags

Los Angeles LakersMemphis GrizzliesWenyen Gabriel
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus