Ex-Lakers playoff piece signs with Grizzlies

A former Los Angeles Lakers big man is signing with the team that he helped upset in last year’s playoffs.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported on Thursday that the Memphis Grizzlies have agreed to a 10-day contract with big man Wenyen Gabriel. After spending time this year with the Wisconsin Herd of the NBA G League, Gabriel is now set to receive his first NBA action of the 2023-24 campaign.

The 26-year-old Gabriel spent last season with the Lakers, averaging 5.5 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. He was a meaningful energy piece for the Lakers throughout the year and also played a spot role off the bench in the playoffs as the Lakers made the Western Conference Finals (including taking out the No. 2-seeded Grizzlies in the first round).

These days, Memphis is just 22-41 thanks in big part to the ridiculous number of injuries on their roster. Gabriel will be able to provide some assistance for the final month of the season (assuming that the Grizzlies keep him beyond his initial 10-day deal) and can audition for a new NBA contract in the summer.