Lakers get significant update on LeBron James’ looming return from sciatica

All signs point to LeBron James making his season debut sooner rather than later.

The Los Angeles Lakers star has been battling sciatica since early last month. The nerve issue has forced James to miss the team’s first 12 games of the 2025-26 season.

While James did not join the team on its current five-game road trip, the four-time MVP did get some practice runs in this week with the Lakers’ G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers. James played some full-contact 5-on-5 during back-to-back practices held on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, James “did not experience any residual effects” during his second day of practice — a huge development as the Lakers star works his way back to full health.

The practice on Wednesday was reportedly considered “intense.” James got through the Thursday session “without any lingering pain or soreness” from the previous day.

The Lakers have a practice scheduled for Monday once the team returns from its five-game road trip. Per the report, the plan is for James to participate in said practice ahead of the Los Angeles’ Nov. 18 home game against the Utah Jazz. Such a return would fall right in line with the Lakers’ initial projections on James’ recovery.

The Lakers have held a winning record despite James remaining on the sidelines. The Purple & Gold went 7-2 to start the season — a stretch that included a five-game winning streak. But the team has lost two of its last three contests and could probably use the boost that LeBron’s return could bring.