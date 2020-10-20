Lakers trolled Duncan Robinson with funny Nickelodeon reference in Finals

Duncan Robinson had a strong showing in the NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers. Now he is revealing a funny tactic that they used to try to get in his head during the series.

Appearing this week on Westwood One’s “Titus and Tate,” the Miami Heat sharpshooter said that the Lakers bench was trolling him in the Finals.

“During the Finals, the Lakers’ bench was yelling ‘Jimmy Neutron’ at me,” said Robinson, referencing the 2000s animated TV show on Nickelodeon.

Some on Twitter have claimed that Robinson looks like the title character from the show.

Is it just me or does Duncan Robinson look like Jimmy Neutron? pic.twitter.com/q4FqvznK7K — Ryan Dunn (@15RDunn) October 10, 2020

Others suggest that Robinson looks more like Sheen, one of Jimmy Neutron’s best friends in the show.

No shade. But I felt like I had seen Duncan Robinson face before.. then I remembered- he looks like Sheen from Jimmy Neutron pic.twitter.com/cmmBTRGERF — Wonni Jo (@wonnijo) September 26, 2020

“I can’t be both,” Robinson also said during his appearance. “That doesn’t even make sense. How can I be two characters from the same show?”

In any case, Robinson was a breakout star of the bubble. He hit 18 threes in six Finals games at a 39.1 percent clip, helping win Game 5 for Miami with a whopping seven triples. Robinson also recently enjoyed viral stardom for other reasons, so the Jimmy Neutron digs probably don’t bother him much.