Lakers unsure when LeBron James will return

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James missed last Sunday’s game due to a foot injury and then left the team on Wednesday for what head coach JJ Redick called “personal reasons.”

James has not been seen since and was absent again on Friday night when the Lakers fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves, 97-87.

Asked about the status of James before their latest defeat, Redick had little to offer.

Lakers coach JJ Redick was asked if he knew when LeBron would rejoin the team. “No.” Left it at that. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) December 13, 2024

“No,” Redick said bluntly when asked if he knew when James planned to return.

The 39-year-old has been the subject of trade rumors and speculation in recent days and his unexplained absence has only added fuel to that fire. One NBA insider has suggested James may wind up a target of the Golden State Warriors, which assumes he desires a return to the court.

Meanwhile, Lebron’s son, Bronny James, who the Lakers selected in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft, is also away from the team and currently playing for the organization’s G League team.

The Lakers will play again on Sunday night against the Memphis Grizzlies but as of now, James is not expected to return for that game. The team will then have off until a Thursday game against the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center.