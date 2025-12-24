LaMelo Ball gets heated with Kyshawn George after a flagrant foul

LaMelo Ball was almost ready to throw hands during Tuesday’s game.

Ball and the Charlotte Hornets matched up on Tuesday against Kyshawn George and the Washington Wizards. In the first quarter at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., Ball got body-checked out of bounds by George as he went up for a shot at the rim.

As a result, Ball popped up and tried to go after George. Ball was held back by Hornets teammate Sion James before he could get there though.

Here is the video of the sequence.

Lamelo Ball was fired up after the hard foul.



pic.twitter.com/8kiNBBHJfB — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 24, 2025

Upon review by the officials, George received a flagrant 1 foul for the play. Hornets forward Miles Bridges also got a technical foul for shoving George off-camera afterwards. Meanwhile, Ball was likely saved from a T of his own by James’ quick thinking there.

The former All-Star Ball, who is averaging 19.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 8.6 assists per game so far this season for the 9-20 Hornets, is usually the one who initiates things with opponents during games (often times by taunting). But during Tuesday’s game, it was George who managed to get under Ball’s skin with that hard flagrant foul.