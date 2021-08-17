LaMelo Ball does not regret skipping college one bit

LaMelo Ball has done pretty well for himself to this point of his basketball career, and he does not regret the way he has handled his business at all.

The Charlotte Hornets star starred this week in a feature for GQ Magazine. In the interview, Ball discussed his decision to skip college.

“You wanna go to the league, so school’s not your priority,” said Ball. “We not trippin’ off school. We not dumb. We know how to learn. We don’t need school. And school not even teachin’ you s—. What the f— is school?”

The 19-year-old Ball was originally committed to play college ball for UCLA. But he chose to go overseas instead after the release of his signature sneaker for the Big Baller Brand, which likely would have made him ineligible under NCAA rules. Ball went on to play professionally in Lithuania and Australia. He also had a brief stint in the Junior Basketball Association, a league founded by his father LaVar.

Ball was then drafted No. 3 overall by the Hornets and has since ascended to NBA stardom, having won Rookie of the Year honors for 2020-21. While it is tough to argue with that kind of success, Ball’s comments about school are reminiscent of what this former pro athlete once said.