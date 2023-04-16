Lauri Markkanen shows off his new military haircut

Lauri Markkanen’s popular curls are a thing of the past.

The 25-year-old forward shared a photo on Instagram Saturday of his new haircut. Markkanen has a shaved head, which he got because of his commitment to Finland’s military.

Markkanen gave a thumbs up gesture in the photo and wrote in his caption, “Curls will be back.”

Markkanen revealed earlier this month that he would fulfill his mandatory military obligation to his native country this summer. All Finnish males must complete mandatory military service before the age of 30. Markkanen turns 26 next month.

Markkanen averaged a career-high 25.6 points with 8.6 rebounds per game this season. Playing in his first season with the Utah Jazz, Markkanen made his first career All-Star team.