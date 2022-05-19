LaVar Ball has ominous prediction about son Lonzo’s Bulls

LaVar Ball has resurfaced once again and not just for an AT&T commercial.

The infamous Ball family patriarch spoke Wednesday with David Kaplan of ESPN 1000 in Chicago and gave an ominous prediction about the Chicago Bulls, the team that LaVar’s son Lonzo plays for.

“[Zach LaVine] is gone,” said LaVar. “Imma tell you why. It started off ‘Zach LaVine, Zach LaVine, Zach LaVine.’ OK, now you hurt, a few things happen. Guess who’s doing all the big plays. All I hear is, ‘DeMar [DeRozan]. DeMar. DeMar. DeMar.’ [LaVine] don’t wanna play second fiddle.”

LaVar also suggested that LaVine, a Seattle, Wash. native who attended college at UCLA, would jump at the opportunity to play in Los Angeles.

Granted, very few people by now take the boisterous LaVar at his word. But this subject matter is a little different, especially since LaVar’s son Lonzo is actually teammates and in the locker room with LaVine. Perhaps LaVar is a bit more plugged in than the average person when it comes to the Bulls.

What we do know is that the 27-year-old LaVine will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. Though he has been an All-Star in each of the last two seasons, LaVine was not Chicago’s leading scorer this year for the first time since the 2017-18 campaign. Instead, that title belonged to the first-year Bull DeRozan, who indeed took both touches and time in the spotlight away from LaVine. There have also been other whispers that LaVine will seriously consider leaving the Bulls this offseason.