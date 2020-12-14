LaVar Ball slams Pistons for releasing son LiAngelo

At least publicly, LaVar Ball is still utterly convinced the entire NBA is missing the obvious about his son LiAngelo.

LiAngelo Ball was released by the Detroit Pistons after two preseason games, once again failing to catch on in the NBA. That didn’t stop LaVar from weighing in on his behalf in a question and answer session with fans for Bleacher Report.

“I definitely have thoughts on that,” LaVar said, via Tim Daniels of Bleacher Report. “The people in Detroit are great. I love the fans, but the franchise over there is raggedy as hell. They don’t know a good player. I was giving them a lottery pick for free! Has the skills to play and the notoriety to bring everybody to the game. How do you throw that out the window? They’re gonna learn the hard way. My boys are gonna end up together playing somewhere. ‘Gelo can shoot the lights out. That was raggedy what they did. But hey, they’re gonna learn the hard way.”

LiAngelo has never caught on with an NBA team, so either everyone is missing the same thing or LaVar is just talking for the sake of talking. Given how badly some of his previous predictions have held up, it’s almost certainly the latter. That’s especially true when LaVar has quietly admitted things like this in the past.