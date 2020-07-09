Report: Leading candidate Tom Thibodeau had formal interview with Knicks

The New York Knicks are in the process of searching for a new coach and interviewed their leading candidate on Thursday.

Tom Thibodeau had his formal interview with the Knicks, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Thibodeau has long been described as a favorite for the job. Reports said he was at the top of the team’s list and that the job is his to lose.

The Knicks nevertheless have interviewed numerous candidates for the position as part of a wide-ranging search. They seemed to try to first interview candidates that were headed to the NBA bubble in Orlando. Thibodeau is not currently coaching, which resulted in less time pressure to interview him immediately.

Thibodeau hasn’t coached since being fired by the Minnesota Timberwolves in January 2019. The 62-year-old has been close with new Knicks executive Leon Rose for two decades stemming from Rose’s time as an agent with CAA, which is the agency that represents Thibodeau. Thibodeau also served as an assistant coach for the Knicks from 1996 to 2004, so he has previous ties to the organization.