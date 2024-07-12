LeBron James answers whether he will compete at 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles

LeBron James has successfully stiff-armed Father Time up to this point, but even he has to draw the line somewhere.

The Los Angeles Lakers star James sat down for an interview this week with Craig Melvin of NBC’s “Today.” During the interview, James, who will be competing for Team USA at the Paris Olympics this summer, was asked whether he would be participating at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles as well.

James stated affirmatively that he would not be and added that he won’t even be in the L.A. area when the Olympics are held there.

“No, I won’t be there,” said James. “I’m getting the hell out of that city when the Olympics come to Los Angeles. Alright, I’ll live there all year. I will not be in Los Angeles in ‘28. I’m getting out of there.”

At 39 years old, the four-time NBA MVP James will already be the oldest-ever Olympian in U.S. men’s basketball when he takes the court in Paris. On top of that, James has already won three Olympic medals (two golds in 2008 and 2012 as well as a bronze in 2004) and is widely expected to take home a fourth this year as well. Thus, James has no desire to suit up again in 2028 when he will be 43 years old, even if the Olympics will be held in a very familiar location.

At 43, James would still be younger than, say, Tom Brady was at the end of his NFL career. But James will very likely be done playing basketball by then, and one of his sons even thinks it may come far sooner than 2028.