LeBron James went viral for funny mic’d up moment with Bronny

LeBron James’ first year playing with his son Bronny James continues to yield some unconventional moments.

Look no further than the Los Angeles Lakers’ Saturday night showdown against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, N.Y. The ESPN broadcast had LeBron mic’d up for the contest.

The mic captured an amusing interaction between King James and his namesake during warmups.

“Bronny!” James said nonchalantly. “Your momma said that was her calling you. Your momma said that was her calling you.”

LeBron then seemed to point out his wife Savannah James in the Madison Square Garden crowd.

"Your mama said that was her calling you." LeBron to Bronny 😂 pic.twitter.com/CmLAx7oDDP — NBA (@NBA) February 2, 2025

Without context, hearing an NBA player say that to another sounds like some pretty disrespectful trash talk. Instead, it’s an moment that’s equal parts wholesome and unusual between an actual father and son.

The interaction felt like one you would hear from fathers and sons across the country watching the Lakers-Knicks game from their living rooms.

With his mom watching, Bronny was able to get some garbage time minutes against the Knicks. He made his only shot attempt of the night in the 128-112 Lakers win, much to the delight of the MSG crowd.

BRONNY SCORES AND MSG GOES CRAZY 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/UtSefNjTY7 — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) February 2, 2025

The made field goal was just Bronny’s third of the year.

One can only hope Savannah caught the moment on video.