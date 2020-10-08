LeBron James shares what he has learned about Lakers fans

LeBron James has learned a lot about the Los Angeles Lakers since joining the team before last season. He’s particularly become more informed about the high expectations of the team’s fanbase.

James gave a good summation of what he found Laker fans to be like: the expectations are high and what you’ve done before does not matter.

“The Laker faithful don’t give a damn what you’ve done before,” James said Thursday, via Mark Medina of USA Today. “Until you become a Laker, you’ve got to do it with them as well. They don’t care about your resume at all until you become a Laker. Then you got to do it as a Laker.”

LeBron probably learned this early when not all Laker fans were overjoyed by his arrival. If he didn’t then, he has now. The good news for him is he’s a win away from bringing a title back to Los Angeles, and at that point, any doubters will probably be won over.