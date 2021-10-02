LeBron James will let Dwight Howard shoot threes next season on one condition

Dwight Howard will have LeBron James’ blessing to let it fly next season … if he meets one condition first.

The Los Angeles Lakers center Howard said on Instagram Live this weekend that his superstar teammate will allow him to shoot three-pointers during games in which Howard records at least two blocked shots.

“LeBron said if I get two blocks, I can get a three-pointer,” said Howard. “I’m finna try to get NINE BLOCKS every game.”

James seemed to commit to a slightly different version of the agreement with Howard though.

“2 blocks per half and he gets his Trey ball off,” the four-time MVP commented on SportsCenter’s Instagram post about Howard’s remarks.

The 35-year-old Howard will have to step up his game regardless. He only averaged 0.9 blocks a game last year with the Philadelphia 76ers. Granted, that did include 19 multi-block games out of 81 total appearances, regular season and playoffs.

Howard has made just 14 three-pointers in 17 career NBA seasons. But he has been working on the shot for years and now has an incentive to get both his block numbers and his three-point numbers up next season.