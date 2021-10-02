 Skip to main content
LeBron James will let Dwight Howard shoot threes next season on one condition

October 2, 2021
by Darryn Albert

LeBron James

Dwight Howard will have LeBron James’ blessing to let it fly next season … if he meets one condition first.

The Los Angeles Lakers center Howard said on Instagram Live this weekend that his superstar teammate will allow him to shoot three-pointers during games in which Howard records at least two blocked shots.

“LeBron said if I get two blocks, I can get a three-pointer,” said Howard. “I’m finna try to get NINE BLOCKS every game.”

James seemed to commit to a slightly different version of the agreement with Howard though.

“2 blocks per half and he gets his Trey ball off,” the four-time MVP commented on SportsCenter’s Instagram post about Howard’s remarks.

The 35-year-old Howard will have to step up his game regardless. He only averaged 0.9 blocks a game last year with the Philadelphia 76ers. Granted, that did include 19 multi-block games out of 81 total appearances, regular season and playoffs.

Howard has made just 14 three-pointers in 17 career NBA seasons. But he has been working on the shot for years and now has an incentive to get both his block numbers and his three-point numbers up next season.

