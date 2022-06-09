LeBron James wants to own NBA team based in 1 city

LeBron James has long said he wants to own an NBA team once he is done playing in the league. He has given it so much thought that he even knows which city he wants to do it in.

In a new episode of his show “The Shop,” James revealed that he wants to own an NBA team based in Las Vegas in the future.

"I want a team in Vegas." 👀 @KingJames hints at his next big move on an all new episode of #TheShop TOMORROW at 9 am PT on our YouTube! 📺 pic.twitter.com/HIZKsBYPGF — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) June 9, 2022

“I want to buy a team, for sure,” James said. “I want the team in Vegas.”

James made sure to double down on his ambition when promoting the clip on social media, suggesting he was “speaking it into existence.”

Speaking It Into Existence! https://t.co/ARRiTp43cx — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 9, 2022

James’ ownership ambitions are nothing new, but his wish for a specific city certainly is. Reports claimed that the Los Angeles Lakers star already had an investment group looking into purchasing an NBA franchise last year.

Obviously, Las Vegas does not currently have an NBA team. For James’ ambition to become reality, there would either have to be an expansion team added or a current franchise would need to relocate. The former may become a reality in the coming years, which would potentially give James the opportunity to get in on the ground floor of a new franchise. That would probably be a perfect scenario for him.