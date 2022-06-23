Could LeBron James pave way to return to former team?

LeBron James is only under contract with the Los Angeles Lakers through next season, and there has been no indication that he plans to retire after that. If the Lakers cannot sign LeBron to an extension this summer, that could mean he is planning to finish his career with another team. But which one?

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst hinted on Thursday the Cleveland Cavaliers would be the team to watch if LeBron does not sign a new deal with the Lakers.

"The biggest what if no one is talking about. Won't become a thing until late summer" 🗣️ Brian Windhorst on what LeBron James might do if he doesn't sign an extension with the Lakerspic.twitter.com/CCn1TDA8sX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 23, 2022

“This is something that no one is talking about but is obviously a big thing that could impact next season,” Windhorst said. “If he doesn’t extend … he plays out the year with the Lakers and tries to make the best of it, and we start counting the Cleveland Cavaliers’ cap space.”

Windhorst was laughing when he made the comment, but he is certainly not the first person to speculate about LeBron finishing his career where it started. James even hinted earlier this year that he is open to it.

The Cavs had a huge turnaround this season. They won 44 games, which was twice as many as the year before. They have an exciting young core with Collin Sexton, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley. You can understand why LeBron might want to play for a team like that with how things are going in Los Angeles. Though, there have been questions about whether the Cavaliers even want him back.