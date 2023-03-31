LeBron James shares reaction to Twitter’s major policy change

LeBron James has more than 50 million followers on Twitter, but the Los Angeles Lakers star apparently will not be verified for much longer.

When Elon Musk bought Twitter, a new system was implemented where users can pay $8/month through the social network’s website or $11/month through the Twitter app for verification and additional features. Prominent accounts like LeBron’s remained verified through what was known as “legacy verification,” but legacy verified checkmarks are expected to be removed in the coming days.

James may be a billionaire, but he is not about to pay $8 or $11 per month for a blue checkmark. He said as much in a tweet on Friday.

Welp guess my blue will be gone soon cause if you know me I ain’t paying the 5. — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 31, 2023

“Welp guess my blue (check) will be gone soon cause if you know me I ain’t paying the 5,” LeBron wrote.

If LeBron doesn’t want to pay $5/month, he will probably be even more opposed when he finds out the actual cost is $11/month for the Twitter app.

James and many other superstar athletes share a lot of information on Twitter. He will be able to keep doing that when the new verification policy goes into effect, but it will be tougher to distinguish between impostor accounts and his actual account. That is a risk LeBron says he is willing to take.