LeBron James signs two-year max extension with Lakers

LeBron James still had two years remaining on the initial contract he signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, but the NBA Finals MVP has inked a new deal with the team.

LeBron has signed a two-year, $85 million max contract extension with the Lakers that runs through the 2022-23 season. His agent, Rich Paul, confirmed the news to Shams Charania of The Athletic on Wednesday.

LeBron initially signed a four-year, $153 million deal with the Lakers in 2018 that included a player option for the 2021-22 season. The extension likely shifts the player option to the 2022-23 season. James will now be on the books for $42 million when he is 39 years old.

Anthony Davis has yet to sign a new deal with the Lakers, and one interesting theory recently emerged about why that is. The Lakers will likely take care of his contract now that LeBron’s is straightened out.