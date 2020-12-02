 Skip to main content
LeBron James signs two-year max extension with Lakers

December 2, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

LeBron James still had two years remaining on the initial contract he signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, but the NBA Finals MVP has inked a new deal with the team.

LeBron has signed a two-year, $85 million max contract extension with the Lakers that runs through the 2022-23 season. His agent, Rich Paul, confirmed the news to Shams Charania of The Athletic on Wednesday.

LeBron initially signed a four-year, $153 million deal with the Lakers in 2018 that included a player option for the 2021-22 season. The extension likely shifts the player option to the 2022-23 season. James will now be on the books for $42 million when he is 39 years old.

Anthony Davis has yet to sign a new deal with the Lakers, and one interesting theory recently emerged about why that is. The Lakers will likely take care of his contract now that LeBron’s is straightened out.

