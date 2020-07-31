LeBron James wishes Sabrina Ionescu well after injury

The new face of the WNBA is getting some well wishes from the current face of the NBA.

New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu, the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s WNBA Draft, went down with a scary-looking ankle injury during Friday’s game against the Atlanta Dream. She had to be helped off the court and did not return to the game.

Ionescu just rolled her ankle pretty hard pic.twitter.com/Ibb0ZTHi2Z — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) July 31, 2020

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that X-rays on Ionescu’s ankle were negative and showed no fracture.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James tweeted his good wishes to Ionescu.

Ouch!! @sabrina_i20 Get healthy as soon as possible!. Health is wealth — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 31, 2020

The 22-year-old Ionescu was selected by the Liberty after a standout four-year career at the University of Oregon. She entered play Friday averaging 22.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game in her first two contests.

Ionescu was close with the late Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, and now she is getting some love from another basketball giant as well.