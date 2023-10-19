Ex-Lakers champion critical of LeBron James for disrespectful behavior

Former Los Angeles Lakers champion Michael Cooper was critical of the way LeBron James acted during the Lakers’ preseason game against the Golden State Warriors on Friday.

James scored 12 points in nearly 18 minutes played in the game — all during the first half. The Lakers star then changed into street clothes for the second half and sat at the end of the bench. James was even shown on TV eating some fruit salad.

LeBron James really got dressed and ate a fruit bowl during the second half of Warriors-Lakers 😂 pic.twitter.com/TNnPFb75VV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 14, 2023

James’ behavior didn’t sit well with Cooper.

Cooper, who played for the Lakers from 1978-1990, was critical of James on his “Showtime with Michael Cooper” show.

Cooper said he had no problem with James changing clothes, but it was the eating that bothered him.

“I didn’t like that,” Cooper said of James eating at the end of the bench (around the 18:00 mark). “Again, he’s LeBron James, but still, you’ve got to have respect for the game, man. He’s over there – I don’t mind the guy eating, but go eat in the locker room, and then when you come out, come out and be part of the team, not just sit on the end of the bench eating.”

Cooper thought James looked like a spectator.

Cooper did praise James plenty during the episode, even admitting he wouldn’t have wanted to guard LeBron. Cooper was an 8-time All-Defensive player in the NBA and won a Defensive Player of the Year award. He won five championships with the Lakers.