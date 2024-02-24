 Skip to main content
Lester Quinones had disrespectful words for Grant Williams

February 23, 2024
by Larry Brown
Lester Quinones looks at Grant Williams

Lester Quinones had some disrespectful words for Grant Williams in the aftermath of a scuffle late in the Golden State Warriors 97-84 win over the Charlotte Hornets at Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif. on Friday.

The Warriors had the ball and were leading 95-84 with 12.2 seconds left when Quinones got the ball under the basket and attempted a layup. Miles Bridges didn’t like the late scoring attempt and attempted to the block the shot. He was called for goaltending, and a scuffle broke out under the basket.

Grant Williams came in and tried to take leadership in the situation. But Quinones wasn’t having it and said straight to Williams’ face “you’re a b-tch” twice.

Bridges was called for a technical foul, while both Williams and Quinones were ejected.

After being ejected, Williams waved goodbye to the Warriors’ bench.

Players from both sides met after the game to hash things out.

