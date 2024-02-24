Lester Quinones had disrespectful words for Grant Williams

Lester Quinones had some disrespectful words for Grant Williams in the aftermath of a scuffle late in the Golden State Warriors 97-84 win over the Charlotte Hornets at Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif. on Friday.

The Warriors had the ball and were leading 95-84 with 12.2 seconds left when Quinones got the ball under the basket and attempted a layup. Miles Bridges didn’t like the late scoring attempt and attempted to the block the shot. He was called for goaltending, and a scuffle broke out under the basket.

SCUFFLE BREAKS OUT IN DUBS-HORNETS 😳 pic.twitter.com/oUlFOM3NoA — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 24, 2024

Grant Williams came in and tried to take leadership in the situation. But Quinones wasn’t having it and said straight to Williams’ face “you’re a b-tch” twice.

"You a B*tch" multiple times by Lester Quinones to Grant Williams pic.twitter.com/p90Comaxn1 — Alex 👋 (@Dubs408) February 24, 2024

Bridges was called for a technical foul, while both Williams and Quinones were ejected.

After being ejected, Williams waved goodbye to the Warriors’ bench.

Grant Williams waved goodbye to the Warriors' bench after getting ejected 🧐 pic.twitter.com/OfNV801gmd — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 24, 2024

Players from both sides met after the game to hash things out.