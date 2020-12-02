LiAngelo Ball agrees to contract with Pistons

The possibility of all three Ball brothers playing in the NBA at once remains alive.

LiAngelo Ball has agreed to sign a one-year, non-guaranteed deal with the Detroit Pistons, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Ball, the younger brother of New Orleans Pelicans star Lonzo Ball and older brother of first-round draft pick LaMelo Ball, signed with the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League as a practice player late last year. He was then added to the team’s actual roster via a waiver claim in March, but the Blue played just one game due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ball did not appear in the game.

LiAngelo has not shown nearly as much promise as his two brothers. He was also involved in an embarrassing incident in China when he was at UCLA back in 2017.

While Lonzo is an established NBA player and LaMelo was was the No. 3 overall pick in the draft, LiAngelo still has his work cut out for him to make the Pistons roster.