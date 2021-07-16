LiAngelo Ball could sign with Hornets?

The Charlotte Hornets may be on their way to collecting all of the Infinity Stones this offseason.

Hornets guard Devonte’ Graham posted a video to Instagram on Friday of a workout at the team facility. In Graham’s video, LiAngelo Ball was spotted in the room wearing Hornets gear. Take a look:

LiAngelo Ball spotted in the weight room wearing Hornets practice attire with Devonte Graham pic.twitter.com/upZe6SVmSu — DKM (@DKM_Sports) July 16, 2021

Ball’s younger brother LaMelo stars for the Hornets. A workout is obviously far from a guarantee that a team will sign a player. But LiAngelo’s family ties certainly have to help, as it is not unheard-of for teams to pair their star player with a less-heralded brother (e.g. Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Zoran Dragic, etc.).

LiAngelo briefly signed with the Detroit Pistons for training camp last year but got waived without even appearing in a preseason game for them. It is also worth noting that eldest Ball brother Lonzo is a restricted free agent this offseason too. Thus, father LaVar’s dream scenario of having all three of his sons play on the same NBA team may be more realistic than you think.