Luguentz Dort gets ejected for nut shot on Daniel Gafford

Luguentz Dort decided to unleash his inner Draymond Green on Thursday.

The Oklahoma City Thunder swingman Dort was ejected from his team’s game against the Dallas Mavericks for a dirty play in the third quarter. Dort was defending Mavs star Kyrie Irving as Irving’s teammate Daniel Gafford attempted to spring him loose with a screen. While trying to get around the screen, Dort hit his palm directly against the nuts of a stationary Gafford.

Here is the video.

Upon review, Dort was issued a flagrant 2 foul and automatically tossed. After leading for much of the first half, the Thunder were down 74-68 at the time of Dort’s nut shot, so there may have been some frustration involved there. Dort also made another questionable play off a different Gafford screen in the first quarter.

"why do people hate on Dort so much?" Man, what's he doing with that leg here pic.twitter.com/hesqmqZov0 — Nick Angstadt (@NickVanExit) January 24, 2025

There is definitely some genuine bad blood brewing here between the Mavs and the Thunder. It was Dallas who ended Oklahoma City’s season last year, eliminating them in the second round of the playoffs after six games. That series got plenty heated at times, and Dort’s nut shot on Gafford this week obviously wasn’t much of a peace offering either.