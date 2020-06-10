Luka Doncic ‘not in the best shape,’ trainer says

NBA players have about a month-and-a-half before the league’s restart in Orlando begins, and Luka Doncic may need every bit of that time to prepare.

Speaking this week with Russian outlet RIA Novosti, Doncic’s personal trainer, Jure Drakslar, provided an update on the Dallas Mavericks star’s physical fitness amid the ongoing suspension of play.

“Most players struggled to stay in shape,” he said, per Eurohoops. “Doncic is no exception. We understand his role in Dallas. Luka is improving every day. He puts in a lot of effort. He has completely dedicated himself to be ready.

“He is not in the best shape, which is normal,” Drakslar added. “NBA games will not be played before the end of July, so there is enough time to recover and get ready. However, he undoubtedly would be ready to play right now.”

Doncic, 21, was having a superb year where he was near the top of the leaderboards in all three major statistical categories, averaging 28.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 8.7 assists per game. His Mavs will also have a lot to play for in Orlando, as they were seventh in the West when play was suspended.

While Doncic, listed at 6-foot-7 and 230 pounds, has had questions over his weight before, he is more of a shrewd do-it-all scorer than an above-the-rim leaper. Doncic’s situation is also hardly unique among NBA players amid the shutdown, so the Mavs probably don’t have anything to worry about with him.