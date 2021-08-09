Luka Doncic agrees to supermax $207 extension with Mavericks

One of the biggest contract extensions of the NBA offseason is done, and Luka Doncic will be a member of the Dallas Mavericks for a long time to come.

Doncic’s agent Bill Duffy confirmed to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Monday that Doncic has agreed to sign a five-year, $207 million supermax extension with Dallas. It’s the first time anyone has been able to sign a designated rookie max extension, as Doncic has been voted All-NBA twice by the age of 22.

Doncic said in a statement that he was eager to use the money to expand his foundation, and he is focused on building and refurbishing basketball courts in his native Slovenia.

“Today is a dream come true,” Doncic said in a statement. “The game of basketball has given me so much and has taken me to so many amazing places. I am humbled and excited to remain in Dallas as part of the Mavericks and appreciate the support of my fans.

“Along with this new contract, I am also happy to announce that I am increasing my efforts and focusing on expanding The Luka Dončić Foundation. My foundation is an international non-profit that will give back to places that mean so much to me like my home country of Slovenia, as well as the communities in North Texas.”

Doncic will officially sign the contract Tuesday and will also hold a news conference in Slovenia.

It’s been an offseason of major changes for Dallas, but locking down Doncic gives the franchise the stability it needed. Rick Carlisle departed as head coach, a move that apparently would have pleased Doncic. There was some speculation that the star was unhappy with the departure of team president Donnie Nelson, but it clearly didn’t impact his willingness to sign this megadeal. It will tie him to the Mavericks through at least 2027.