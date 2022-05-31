Luke Walton lands assistant coaching job

Luke Walton has landed a new coaching gig heading into the 2022-23 NBA season, and it is with a very familiar team.

Walton has been hired by the Cleveland Cavaliers as an assistant coach, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Walton, 42, spent his last two seasons as a player with the Cavs after the Los Angeles Lakers traded him to Cleveland in 2012. He will now serve as an assistant for the team under JB Bickerstaff.

The Cavaliers had a huge turnaround this year, going from 22 wins last season to 44 and a play-in tournament berth this year. They have one of the best young cores in the NBA led by Darius Garland and Evan Mobley. Bickerstaff obviously feels Walton can be an asset for those young players.

Walton was fired just 17 games into his third season as head coach of the Sacramento Kings. He coached the Lakers for three seasons prior to that.