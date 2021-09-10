 Skip to main content
Magic guard could retire to pursue MMA career?

September 10, 2021
by Darryn Albert

Michael Carter-Williams

After eight years in the NBA, one Orlando Magic guard may be eyeing a foray into another professional career.

Former Rookie of the Year Michael Carter-Williams tweeted on Friday that he was thinking about going into mixed martial arts … as a referee.

Carter-Williams, who will turn 30 next month, is currently hurt. He suffered an ankle injury that required surgery and will sideline him through the start of the 2021-22 campaign. Carter-Williams put up 8.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game for the Magic last season. He was limited to just 31 games with various injuries however.

The former lottery pick had recently tweeted that MMA was one of his two biggest hobbies along with NFTs. He has also been posting about his love of the sport for several years now.

Carter-Williams is owed $3.3 million next season and has made roughly $20 million in his NBA career. If he does decide to retire from basketball, Carter-Williams will join the ranks of this fellow professional athlete who made the transition into the Octagon.

