Magic guard could retire to pursue MMA career?

After eight years in the NBA, one Orlando Magic guard may be eyeing a foray into another professional career.

Former Rookie of the Year Michael Carter-Williams tweeted on Friday that he was thinking about going into mixed martial arts … as a referee.

Thinking about being a ref for mma and pursing my dream into the ufc.. what do y’all think? — Michael Carter-Willi (@mcarterwilliams) September 10, 2021

Carter-Williams, who will turn 30 next month, is currently hurt. He suffered an ankle injury that required surgery and will sideline him through the start of the 2021-22 campaign. Carter-Williams put up 8.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game for the Magic last season. He was limited to just 31 games with various injuries however.

The former lottery pick had recently tweeted that MMA was one of his two biggest hobbies along with NFTs. He has also been posting about his love of the sport for several years now.

NFTs and MMA my two biggest hobbies right now — Michael Carter-Willi (@mcarterwilliams) August 27, 2021

Great day for UFC, cyborg cleared and GSP is back!!! — Michael Carter-Willi (@mcarterwilliams) February 18, 2017

We can talk mma alll day — Michael Carter-Willi (@mcarterwilliams) August 27, 2017

Carter-Williams is owed $3.3 million next season and has made roughly $20 million in his NBA career. If he does decide to retire from basketball, Carter-Williams will join the ranks of this fellow professional athlete who made the transition into the Octagon.