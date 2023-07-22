Magic Johnson shares his reaction to becoming part-owner of Commanders

Magic Johnson is now a part-owner of the famed Washington Redskins/Commanders franchise, and the NBA legend is thrilled about the news.

On the first day after his group’s purchase of the team was approved by fellow NFL owners, Johnson was in the D.C. area to celebrate the development.

“What a great day! To be an NFL owner of the Washington Commanders, this is one of the greatest days of my life. The way the fans received us, the way the employees are fired up and the amazing Redskins alumni…WOW. The players are ready to go out and perform on Sunday!” Johnson wrote via Twitter.

Johnson is part of the Josh Harris-led group that purchased the team for $6.05 billion. After the deal was approved on Thursday, Johnson tweeted a similar message of gratitude in which he specifically thanked Harris.

“God is so good…I still can’t believe it! I am currently living in an answered prayer. Since beginning my journey as an athlete and now businessman and team owner, it’s all been a dream that has come full circle. I grew up playing football as a kid, I’m a huge NFL fan, and I watch games every week. Now, I get to co-own a storied franchise, the Washington Commanders,” Johnson tweeted.

“I’m especially thankful to Josh Harris who allowed me to be one of his partners with the Commanders. He is an amazing man, great friend, incredible businessman, proven owner and winner with the Philadelphia 76ers. Josh and his team have been first class throughout this entire process. Our ownership team is committed to the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia community and fanbase to bring a winning team and best in class organization.”

In addition to being a part-owner of the Washington Commanders, Johnson holds minority ownership stakes in the Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Football Club (MLS) and Los Angeles Sparks (WNBA). Johnson previously held a minority ownership stake in his former team the Los Angeles Lakers before selling his share in 2010.