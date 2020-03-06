Mark Cuban fined $500,000 by NBA for behavior at end of loss to Hawks

The NBA announced on Friday that they have fined Cuban $500,000 for his behavior at the end of the Dallas Mavericks’ loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Feb. 22, which included criticizing the referees during and after the game.

Cuban was upset over a John Collins putback that was allowed to stand despite a goaltending call preceding it. The Mavericks thought the goaltend should have been reviewed and were steamed when Collins’ putback was allowed to count.

The putback put Atlanta up by 4, which was the final margin of victory. The Mavericks filed a protest over the loss, citing a misapplication of league rules. Cuban voiced his frustration over social media and went onto the court twice at the end of the game. Both actions contributed to his fine.

The league also denied the Mavericks’ request to replay the game’s ending.

Cuban is well known for his public tiffs with the league. Though he has calmed down in his criticism of the NBA and its officials, he has now amassed over $3 million in public fines from the league.