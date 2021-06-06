Mark Cuban not planning to fire Rick Carlisle as Mavericks head coach

Mark Cuban does not sound like a man ready to make a coaching change following the Dallas Mavericks’ first-round playoff series loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Mavericks lost 126-111 to the Clippers in Game 7 on Sunday. The loss means Dallas has not won a playoff series since their championship in 2011.

A reporter asked Carlisle if he is still the right coach for Dallas. Carlisle deferred to Cuban, the team owner.

Rick Carlisle, asked by @MacEngelProf if he believes he is still the right coach to lead the Mavericks after 10 seasons without winning a series: "That's a question you'll have to ask Mark (Cuban). I obviously do, but I'd text him and see what he has to say about it." — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 6, 2021

Cuban stood by Carlisle and said he wasn’t going to make a change for the sake of change.

Mark Cuban tells ESPN that he will not consider a coaching change. "Let me tell you how I look at coaching. You don't make a change to make a change. Unless you have someone that you know is much, much, much better, the grass is rarely greener on the other side." https://t.co/Rmr1411xBl — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) June 6, 2021

Carlisle has been Dallas’ head coach since the 2008-2009 season. The team won the championship in his third season and then underwent a transition as Dirk aged. They now have Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis forming the core of their team. We would anticipate the Mavs winning some more playoff series in the future under Carlisle.