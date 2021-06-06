 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, June 7, 2021

Mark Cuban not planning to fire Rick Carlisle as Mavericks head coach

June 6, 2021
by Larry Brown

Rick Carlisle

Mark Cuban does not sound like a man ready to make a coaching change following the Dallas Mavericks’ first-round playoff series loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Mavericks lost 126-111 to the Clippers in Game 7 on Sunday. The loss means Dallas has not won a playoff series since their championship in 2011.

A reporter asked Carlisle if he is still the right coach for Dallas. Carlisle deferred to Cuban, the team owner.

Cuban stood by Carlisle and said he wasn’t going to make a change for the sake of change.

Carlisle has been Dallas’ head coach since the 2008-2009 season. The team won the championship in his third season and then underwent a transition as Dirk aged. They now have Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis forming the core of their team. We would anticipate the Mavs winning some more playoff series in the future under Carlisle.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus