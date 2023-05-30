 Skip to main content
Everyone made same joke about Mark Cuban during Game 7

May 29, 2023
by Larry Brown
Everyone was saying the same thing about Mark Cuban during Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Monday night after the Dallas Mavericks owner sent an interesting tweet.

Cuban asked his Twitter followers which ones of them were watching the playoff game on a pirated stream.

“Got a personal question for everyone watching heats vs celts right now. Who is watching on a pirated stream. I’m curious how prevalent it is,” Cuban tweeted.

Cuban may have thought he was asking an innocent question, likely for research purposes. But the query was not well received by many people on Twitter.

Twitter users started calling him “Narc Cuban” rather than “Mark Cuban,” jokingly comparing him to an undercover narcotics officer.

https://twitter.com/slvppy/status/1663353461835169794

That was pretty great. And why would anyone openly admit to Cuban they were watching the playoff game illegally? Does Narc Cuban think he’s providing those fans with immunity?

