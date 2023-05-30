Everyone made same joke about Mark Cuban during Game 7

Everyone was saying the same thing about Mark Cuban during Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Monday night after the Dallas Mavericks owner sent an interesting tweet.

Cuban asked his Twitter followers which ones of them were watching the playoff game on a pirated stream.

“Got a personal question for everyone watching heats vs celts right now. Who is watching on a pirated stream. I’m curious how prevalent it is,” Cuban tweeted.

Got a personal question for everyone watching heats vs celts right now. Who is watching on a pirated stream. I'm curious how prevalent it is. — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) May 30, 2023

Cuban may have thought he was asking an innocent question, likely for research purposes. But the query was not well received by many people on Twitter.

Twitter users started calling him “Narc Cuban” rather than “Mark Cuban,” jokingly comparing him to an undercover narcotics officer.

Nice try. Narc Cuban — Bucket (@thatchthoughts) May 30, 2023

“Got a personal question for everyone watching heats vs celts right now. Who is watching on a pirated stream. I'm curious how prevalent it is.” pic.twitter.com/0opPkE7xC2 — Ballsack Sports (@BallsackSports) May 30, 2023

Narc Cuban is funny https://t.co/hv4EPNjje0 — the Old Man Ebro (@oldmanebro) May 30, 2023

Narc Cuban over here https://t.co/x1bXWDZIhk — Fidel Martinez (@fidmart85) May 30, 2023

Narc Cuban is an FBI informant. What they get on him😂 https://t.co/SM4G6Im339 — Revisionist History (@Mast3rmo) May 30, 2023

That was pretty great. And why would anyone openly admit to Cuban they were watching the playoff game illegally? Does Narc Cuban think he’s providing those fans with immunity?